Your NBA announcing schedule for 4/13-4/19

Tuesday, April 13 LA Clippers at Indiana, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Grant Hill

Boston at Portland, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson Wednesday, April 14 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Mike Breen, Doris Burke

Dallas at Memphis, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy Thursday, April 15 Milwaukee at Atlanta, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Marv Albert, Chris Webber

Boston at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller Friday, April 16 Indiana at Utah, NBA TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Clippers at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA

New York at Dallas, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, TBA Saturday, April 17 Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN 4:30 p.m. – TBA

Golden State at Boston, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Rachel Nichols Sunday, April 18 New Orleans at New York, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA

Brooklyn at Miami, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA

Sacramento at Dallas, NBA TV 7:30.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast Monday, April 19 Golden State at Philadelphia, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA h/t Sammy!

