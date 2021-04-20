Your NBA announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26

Tuesday, April 20
Brooklyn at New Orleans, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson
LA Clippers at Portland, TNT 10 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Grant Hill
Wednesday, April 21
Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Memphis at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, April 22
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, TNT 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber
LA Lakers at Dallas, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller
Friday, April 23
Boston at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Denver at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, April 24
Toronto at New York, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA
LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Rachel Nichols
Sunday, April 25
Boston at Charlotte, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA
Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA
Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30.m. – TBA
Sacramento at Golden State, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, April 26
Phoenix at New York, NBA TV 7:30.m. – RSN Simulcast
Dallas at Sacramento, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
