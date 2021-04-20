LATEST

Your NBA announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26

Tuesday, April 20

Brooklyn at New Orleans, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson
LA Clippers at Portland, TNT 10 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Grant Hill

Wednesday, April 21

Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Memphis at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, April 22

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, TNT 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber
LA Lakers at Dallas, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller

Friday, April 23

Boston at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Denver at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

Saturday, April 24

Toronto at New York, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA
LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Rachel Nichols

Sunday, April 25

Boston at Charlotte, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA
Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA
Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30.m. – TBA
Sacramento at Golden State, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Monday, April 26

Phoenix at New York, NBA TV 7:30.m. – RSN Simulcast
Dallas at Sacramento, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

