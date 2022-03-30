Your new true crime obsession is here: ‘The Girl From Plainville’

TW: This article mentions self-harm.

True crime love? Well, we have your new true crime obsession: plainville girl currently running Stan,

This is a drama miniseries Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter (elle fanning) in the unprecedented “texting-suicide” case, this limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his suicide, and then his conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Check Trailer out here:

There are three episodes available to you so far, of which there are eight in total. This is a Stan exclusive, so make sure you give it a watch!

If this has created any emotion in your mind, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

