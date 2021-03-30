“Your reward – $0 and Team Secret”, Kyle Freedman tweets about playoff clash between Thunder Predator vs Team Secret Clash | The SportsRush

Dota 2 Singapore Major: Kyle Freedman tweets about playoff clash between Thunder Predator vs Team Secret. Thunder Predator has topped the Group Stage of the Singapore Major. But, they might not be all that pleased with their reward.

Now that the Group Stages of Singapore Major are out of the way, we can look at the playoff clashes. Thunder Predator did not drop a single series in the entire group stage. They played some out-of-the-box and orthodox Dota 2, ending 12-2 and at the top of the table. In the aftermath of this, they are now going to face the best team in the world in the playoffs.

Kyle “melonzzz” Freeman, however, is one of the few casters who wasn’t too happy about this match-up. He even expressed the reason for his displeasure by putting out a Tweet.

Congrats to Thunder Predator for an absolutely amazing performance in the group stage! First place! Your reward – $0 and Team Secret — Kyle Freedman (@keepingitKyle) March 30, 2021

Without context, the tweet seems to be flaming, but Kyle explains that isn’t his intention. He clearly is trying to make a point about the format of the tournament. Team Secret is currently the No. 1 Dota 2 team in the world. He feels that the advantage that they had by topping the Group Stage has not amounted to anything.

To clarify guys, i’m not flaming TP. The point is that the #1 seed out of groups is now playing vs the #1 seed in the world, and that their group stage performance earned them ultimately zero dollars and zero bracket advantage and I’m just not sure how I feel about that! — Kyle Freedman (@keepingitKyle) March 30, 2021

Singapore Major Dota 2 Playoff Fixtures

The 4 upper bracket playoff games for the Dota 2 Singapore Major will be taking place tomorrow, 31st March 2021. Here are the 8 teams, and who they are going to face off:

EG vs. Fnatic

Vici Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming

Thunder Predator vs. Team Secret

PSG.LGD vs. Virtus Pro

After the 4 losing team drop down from the upper-bracket, they will meet Quincy Crew, Team Aster, Team Liquid, and OB Neon in the lower-bracket. The games for the lower-bracket will begin on April 1st.