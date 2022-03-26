LATEST

Your travel questions answered, from France, Italy and Spain entry requirements to recovery certificates

Your travel questions answered, from France, Italy and Spain entry requirements to recovery certificates

I don’t have a vaccine passport but I need to go to Spain. I was diagnosed with covid in February, but did not undergo a PCR test as it was clear from my illness and the positive result of my lateral flow test that I had the virus. A more accurate test is checking for antibodies in my system. Will it be acceptable to enter Spain?

If you have not been fully vaccinated, but have been tested positive for COVID in the past six months, you can use a medical certificate to prove your status to enter Spain. This must be from an accredited professional if you have not entered a PCR test to obtain a recovery certificate on the NHS COVID Pass. The certificate is considered valid on the date of arrival between 11 and 180 days from the date of transition.

