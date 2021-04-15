Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As all the time, programming is listed in EST

Friday April 16

1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Andrade vs. Williams Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

1:30pm: Dylan Bregeon vs. Fabio Turchi/Francesco Patera vs. Vladyslav Melnyk (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Reside (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Bellator 257 Prelims (YouTube)

6:00pm: Triller Combat Membership Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.television)

6:05pm: UFC Combat Night time Pre-Combat Present (ESPN+)

7:00pm: JABS with Mannix and Mora (DAZN)

9:00pm: Bellator 257 (Showtime)

9:00pm: Legacy Combating Alliance 104 (UFC Combat Move)

Saturday April 17

1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Championships Novice/Bantam (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 Combat or Flight (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Final Duals (FloWrestling)

2:00 pm: Andrey Sirotkin vs. Danny Dignum / Dan Azeez vs. Ricky Summers (ESPN +)

3:00pm: Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams/Carlos Gongora vs. Christopher Pearson (DAZN)

5:00pm: Combat To Win 170 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports activities 1)

7:00pm: NFC MMA 131 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Bryant Perrella vs. Tony Harrison/Deon Nicholson vs. Efetobor Apochi (Fox)

8:00pm: Triller Combat Membership Pre-Present (FREE Fite.television)

9:00pm: Triller Combat Membership: Paul vs. Askren ($49.99 Fite.television)

10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker (ESPN)

Sunday April 18

1:00am: UFC on ESPN Submit-Combat Present (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC on ESPN Submit-Combat Press Convention (DAZN)

1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Championships Novice/Bantam (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Final Duals (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Fury Combating Championship 45 (UFC Combat Move)

High-10 Viewing Choices: Let’s lean into the weirdness, it’s Paul-Askren weekend.

1. Bellator 257: Significantly better card than the UFC’s providing this weekend, together with a stacked prelim card.

2. Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams/Carlos Gongora vs. Christopher Pearson: Precise boxing on Saturday afternoon to liberate the freak present at evening in your undivided consideration.

3. Triller Combat Membership: Paul Vs. Askren: Let’s lean into the weirdness, right here. Fundamental occasion apart, now we have Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, which is a reliable matchup, and Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham, which is decidedly not.

4. UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker: How the hell have these two by no means fought earlier than?? In any other case, severely missing card for an ESPN exhibiting.

5. Bryant Perrella vs. Tony Harrison/Deon Nicholson vs. Efetobor Apochi: A not-terrible PBC on FOX card?? Hose me down!

6.Andrey Sirotkin vs. Danny Dignum / Dan Azeez vs. Ricky Summers: Actually loving weekly Saturday afternoon British boxing, particularly with no faculty soccer.

7. Combat To Win 170: A number of black belt matchups on faucet.

8. Triller Combat Membership Weigh-Ins: I hope somebody throws an precise particular person at somebody.

9. Legacy Combating Alliance 104: Good to see LFA get into their post-pandemic groove.

10. Dylan Bregeon vs. Fabio Turchi / Francesco Patera vs. Vladyslav Melnyk: Friday afternoon boxing from Milan! Even higher, a cruiserweight predominant occasion in a division that desperately wants new blood.

4×5: Each week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will checklist his High-5 bouts in every of the 4 main completely different fight sports activities that he’s wanting ahead to essentially the most, no matter any typical standards, benefit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Bryant Perrella (17-3) vs. Tony Harrison (28-3) [PBC on FOX]

4. Cruiserweight Bout: Ben Askren (debut) vs. Jake Paul (2-0) [Triller Fight Club]

3. IBO World Tremendous Middleweight Championship: Carlos Gongora (c) (19-0) vs., Christopher Pearson (17-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. Junior Welterweight Bout: Ivan Redkach (23-5-1) vs. Regis Prograis (25-1) [Triller Fight Club]

1. WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (29-0) vs. Liam Williams (23-2-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Paul Daley (41-17-2) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8) [Bellator 257]

4. Light-weight Bout: Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs. Jeremy Stephens (28-18) [UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker]

3. Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) [Bellator 257]

2. Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Championship/Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Vadim Nemkov (c) (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5) [Bellator 257]

1. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Robert Whittaker (22-5) [UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Bout: Camron Sofa vs. Tony Trammell [Fight To Win 170]

4. Black Belt Bout: Nonso Ebede Vs. Stephen Corridor [Fight To Win 170]

3. Black Belt Bout: Guilherme Augusto vs. Max Gimenis [Fight To Win 170]

2. Black Belt Bout: Jonnatas Gracie vs. Matheus Luna [Fight To Win 170]

1. Black Belt Bout: Josh Hinger Vs. Rafael Barbosa [Fight To Win 170]

Daring, But In all probability Fruitless Predictions: One other large weekend after the sportsbooks bafflingly had Mackenzie Dern had an underdog.

Finest Combat of the Weekend: Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams

Most Underrated Combat of the Weekend: Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

If My Life Trusted One Choose: Carlos Gongora over Christopher Pearson

Finest Card High-to-Backside: Bellator 257

Upset of the Week: Chase Sherman over Andrei Arlovski

Most Disappointing Combat of the Weekend: Phil davis v. Vadim Nemkov