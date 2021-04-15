LATEST

Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As all the time, programming is listed in EST
Reside fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Mixture fight sports activities programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 16

1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Andrade vs. Williams Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
1:30pm: Dylan Bregeon vs. Fabio Turchi/Francesco Patera vs. Vladyslav Melnyk (DAZN)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:30pm: UFC Reside (ESPN2)
6:00pm: Bellator 257 Prelims (YouTube)
6:00pm: Triller Combat Membership Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.television)
6:05pm: UFC Combat Night time Pre-Combat Present (ESPN+)
7:00pm: JABS with Mannix and Mora (DAZN)
9:00pm: Bellator 257 (Showtime)
9:00pm: Legacy Combating Alliance 104 (UFC Combat Move)

Saturday April 17

1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)
8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Championships Novice/Bantam (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)
10:30am: 2021 Combat or Flight (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2021 Final Duals (FloWrestling)
2:00 pm: Andrey Sirotkin vs. Danny Dignum / Dan Azeez vs. Ricky Summers (ESPN +)
3:00pm: Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams/Carlos Gongora vs. Christopher Pearson (DAZN)
5:00pm: Combat To Win 170 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)
7:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports activities 1)
7:00pm: NFC MMA 131 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: Bryant Perrella vs. Tony Harrison/Deon Nicholson vs. Efetobor Apochi (Fox)
8:00pm: Triller Combat Membership Pre-Present (FREE Fite.television)
9:00pm: Triller Combat Membership: Paul vs. Askren ($49.99 Fite.television)
10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker (ESPN)

Sunday April 18

1:00am: UFC on ESPN Submit-Combat Present (ESPN+)
1:00am: UFC on ESPN Submit-Combat Press Convention (DAZN)
1:30am: 2021 Asian Championships (FloWrestling)
8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Championships Novice/Bantam (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2021 Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2021 Final Duals (FloWrestling)
5:30pm: Fury Combating Championship 45 (UFC Combat Move)

High-10 Viewing Choices: Let’s lean into the weirdness, it’s Paul-Askren weekend.

1. Bellator 257: Significantly better card than the UFC’s providing this weekend, together with a stacked prelim card.

2. Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams/Carlos Gongora vs. Christopher Pearson: Precise boxing on Saturday afternoon to liberate the freak present at evening in your undivided consideration.

3. Triller Combat Membership: Paul Vs. Askren: Let’s lean into the weirdness, right here. Fundamental occasion apart, now we have Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, which is a reliable matchup, and Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham, which is decidedly not.

4. UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker: How the hell have these two by no means fought earlier than?? In any other case, severely missing card for an ESPN exhibiting.

5. Bryant Perrella vs. Tony Harrison/Deon Nicholson vs. Efetobor Apochi: A not-terrible PBC on FOX card?? Hose me down!

6.Andrey Sirotkin vs. Danny Dignum / Dan Azeez vs. Ricky Summers: Actually loving weekly Saturday afternoon British boxing, particularly with no faculty soccer.

7. Combat To Win 170: A number of black belt matchups on faucet.

8. Triller Combat Membership Weigh-Ins: I hope somebody throws an precise particular person at somebody.

9. Legacy Combating Alliance 104: Good to see LFA get into their post-pandemic groove.

10. Dylan Bregeon vs. Fabio Turchi / Francesco Patera vs. Vladyslav Melnyk: Friday afternoon boxing from Milan! Even higher, a cruiserweight predominant occasion in a division that desperately wants new blood.

4×5: Each week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will checklist his High-5 bouts in every of the 4 main completely different fight sports activities that he’s wanting ahead to essentially the most, no matter any typical standards, benefit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Bryant Perrella (17-3) vs. Tony Harrison (28-3) [PBC on FOX]

4. Cruiserweight Bout: Ben Askren (debut) vs. Jake Paul (2-0) [Triller Fight Club]

3. IBO World Tremendous Middleweight Championship: Carlos Gongora (c) (19-0) vs., Christopher Pearson (17-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. Junior Welterweight Bout: Ivan Redkach (23-5-1) vs. Regis Prograis (25-1) [Triller Fight Club]

1. WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (29-0) vs. Liam Williams (23-2-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Paul Daley (41-17-2) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8) [Bellator 257]

4. Light-weight Bout: Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs. Jeremy Stephens (28-18) [UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker]

3. Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) [Bellator 257]

2. Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Championship/Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Vadim Nemkov (c) (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5) [Bellator 257]

1. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Robert Whittaker (22-5) [UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Bout: Camron Sofa vs. Tony Trammell [Fight To Win 170]

4. Black Belt Bout: Nonso Ebede Vs. Stephen Corridor [Fight To Win 170]

3. Black Belt Bout: Guilherme Augusto vs. Max Gimenis [Fight To Win 170]

2. Black Belt Bout: Jonnatas Gracie vs. Matheus Luna [Fight To Win 170]

1. Black Belt Bout: Josh Hinger Vs. Rafael Barbosa [Fight To Win 170]

Daring, But In all probability Fruitless Predictions: One other large weekend after the sportsbooks bafflingly had Mackenzie Dern had an underdog.

Finest Combat of the Weekend: Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams
Most Underrated Combat of the Weekend: Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach
If My Life Trusted One Choose: Carlos Gongora over Christopher Pearson
Finest Card High-to-Backside: Bellator 257
Upset of the Week: Chase Sherman over Andrei Arlovski
Most Disappointing Combat of the Weekend: Phil davis v. Vadim Nemkov

