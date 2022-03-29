Yours and the Owl Festival has been canceled

You and the organizers of the Owl Festival have announced the cancellation of the event due to extreme weather events.

Flooding in and around the Wollongong festival venue over the weekend has turned the ground into a haze, and with more rain forecast, organizers have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel.

“With full fatigue and sadness, we announce the cancellation of Aapko and Ullu 2022 due to floods,” the organizers said in a statement regarding the two-day event this afternoon.

“With the volume of water in Stuart Park over the past few weeks, the flooding we experienced at The Gong over the weekend and forecasts for the rest of this week, we cannot safely execute this year’s event. Huh.”

The organizers are fearlessly draining the water from the site…