Youth League: Dynamo Kyiv to host Sporting Portugal in Bucharest on April 9

For the first time since 24 February and the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian team will officially play football again on 7 April at neutral ground. It will be Dynamo Kyiv’s Under-19 team, who will take on Sporting Portugal in the Round of 16 of the first leg of the Youth League.

The match, initially scheduled for March 9 in the Ukrainian capital, has been moved to Bucharest, Romania. UEFA had proposed that the meeting be played in Nyon, Switzerland. But George Becali, the wealthy owner of Steua Bucharest, offered to welcome Dynamo’s youth, paying all costs related to their trip. UEFA therefore agreed to hold this meeting in Bucharest, where Dynamo Kyiv met and defeated Rapid Bucharest’s Under-19s in a practice match (5–2) on Monday.