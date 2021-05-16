Youth of May Episode 1 Release Date Watch online at KBS Channel Story & Plot

Youth of May Episode 1: After a long wait, the highly anticipated K-Drama ‘Youth Of May’ has finally been released on May 3, 2021 and viewers appreciate the show for its amazing cast members and amazing storyline. This Periodical Melodrama Series was written by Lee Kang and created by Moon Jun Ha KBS Drama Production. The series was created under the direction of Song Min-yeob, starring Keum Sae-rok, Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun and Lee Sang-yi. So far, the series is doing well as it has drawn the exhaustion of many viewers.

May Youth Episode 1 Preview

Hee-Tae is a medical student who entered a medical school as a top medical student. He appears to be a calm and relaxed person, but in reality he also has a rigid mind and stubbornness. On the other hand, Myung-Hee works as a nurse and is a charming person. She has been doing this work for the past three years and is standing up to the abuses. Pro-democracy sentiments run high on college campuses, but Hee Tae is not interested in such things at all and focuses on finding enough money to take a patient home. He later returned to his hometown in Gwangju.

In the second part of the first episode, we saw that Myeong Hee found out that she is accepted to go abroad for further studies. In the meantime, she does not have enough money, so she is looking for different sources with which to earn and collect a flight ticket in a month, so that she can finally go abroad to study. However, she struggles to make the amount and then Soo Ryeon has suggested something to her that they can both take advantage of. In the meantime, Hee Tae, too, finally finds a way to get the money to transfer a patient he wanted to take home from Seoul to Gwangju.

Episodes of Youth Of May: when and where to watch?

The series is about medical student Hee-Tae (Lee Do-Hyun) and a nurse Myung-Hee (Go Min-Si) who fall in love during the raging times of the Gwangju uprising in May 1980, who seem like they were destined to be together. to be. from the beginning. The ‘Youth Of May’ is broadcast every Monday and Tuesday in two parts on KBS2. The series has a total of 12 episodes, two of which have already aired on May 3 and 4, respectively. Viewers in South Korea will have easy access to the upcoming episodes that air every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 pm (KST) on KBS2.

