YouTube boxer Logan Paul holds Guinness World Record for out-of-ring exploits

Logan Paul broke a Guinness World Record after receiving a Pokemon card worth £3.8 million.

YouTube star Paul bought a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card in Dubai last July, breaking the record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card ever sold at a private sale. To buy only the Grade 10 card, Paul bought a Grade 9 version of the card for £900,000 from a sports card collector in Italy.

He wore the card around his neck when he made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. Paul, …