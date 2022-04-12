YouTube deleted Michou’s channel, how could this happen?

With seven million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, Michou fell victim to a hack of its main channel, which led to the removal of the latter.

On Saturday 9 April, YouTuber Micho shared the bad news with his Twitter followers. From the height of its 7 million subscribers, its main YouTube channel was just hacked. Apart from blocking most of their activities on the stage, this intrusion had huge consequences for the videographer as well. Now in the hands of a malicious hacker, his channel’s profile picture and banner were changed earlier “Tesla Live”. Several videos promoting cryptocurrency scams have also been released.

youtube ban michau

The problem, apart from the piracy which it had…