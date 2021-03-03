YouTube Drama Channels Fallout: Why We Don’t Care Now – TMT Daily

YouTube drama, reading those words alone might send you into a cold sweat. Another quarrel? Another scam? When will these Youtubers be prevented from being theatrical and just make good content? Geoffrey Starr and Shane Dawson, Tati Westbrook and James Charles, play as scandals among YouTube channels every other week and raise millions of clicks.

Honestly, we are tired of it. In fact, we could care less about YouTube dramas. 2020 was the year of the dumpster fire. During that time, it kept things in perspective. Youtube drama Wants Your engagement so that you can get ideas that give them money and keep them in mind. So, maybe, just maybe, this is an example where the problem can be overcome by ignoring it.

It can’t be that easy

YouTube has a hands-on approach For the creators of its content. As long as you do not violate the YouTube guidelines, you are very golden. Now, this does not always work. For example, true crime YouTube depends more on patrons than drama YouTube, why? Because true crime YouTube talks about true crime and occasionally shows crime scene photos, which leads to loss and demonetization of advertisements.

Meanwhile, the Paul brothers are still making money because of the likes of Dawson & Star. What is world? Probably not appropriate. At the center of the YouTube drama are campaigns to “cancel” some YouTubers. However it never seems to work. Again, because it is a platform that thrives on engagement. You don’t ask anyone to do something, they are more likely to do it.

But, however, if you ignore the issue? If you ignore YouTube drama? Engagement does not mean less money. You can try to display YouTube as a video, but it is very difficult in the long run. Just free yourself from the shackles of YouTube drama. Watch cat videos or something else instead. Find creators who don’t surround themselves in poisoning. You’d be better for it.

Protect your mental health by avoiding YouTube drama

We’ll probably be a little more patient for YouTube drama Did not happen 2020. With millions of people now dead due to COVID, fighting for Black Lives Matter, and simply trying to survive day by day, we simply don’t have the emotionally to invest in YouTube drama. When people come to any stage for entertainment, they find something to distract them.

We are not saying that everything has to be sunny and rainbow. Our favorite distraction is the perfect crime podcast. But YouTube Drama simply makes people feel a lot and ruins it with mental health. It just makes them more mentally exhausted which is already mentally exhausting time. When we connect with YouTube, we will go to a play-like FreeNailogical.

Finally, the YouTube-viewer relationship is one-sided. Certainly, YouTube dramas are conveyed to the viewer, but viewers do not really have a mutual outlet to vent their own frustrations. It is a relationship with everyone and there is no real here, which can spoil people’s mental health in terms of audience. Sure, YouTuber feels better for airing the drama, but what about the audience? Probably not.

So what can we do?

Unsubscribe from the play and don’t like the video. Find channels that fight or blink each other all the time. There are a lot of great drama-free creators on YouTube, where you can simply pick up content and enjoy the content without worrying about a death match between channels or feel bad about subscribing to them. And, for YouTube drama channels, less views mean less impact On the platform.

Who knows? Maybe the loss in revenue can put things in their perspective, which can lead to growth. Strange things have happened. There is no YouTube drama, we cannot take it anymore.

