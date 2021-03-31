YouTube may launch a new feature to make content creators happy – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

Seeing more ‘Dislikes’ than ‘Likes’ in a video could be one of the worst nightmares for any content creator. Also, online trolls have recently started to weaponise the ‘Dislike’ button to get their message across and make fun of genuine content. Not to forget, sometimes the ‘Dislikes’ have nothing to do with the content of the video, thus, defeating the entire purpose of having a like button.

Taking note of this, YouTube has said that it is experimenting with a new feature that will stop showing ‘Dislikes’ on videos and the same will only appear inside YouTube Studio. The number of dislikes will not be publicly visible, however, the ‘Dislike’ button will continue to exist. So, viewers will be able to dislike a particular video but this will prevent targeted attacks by online trolls.
“Creators, you’ll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you’re in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” said the company.
Apart from brands and individuals, the dislike mob has created major embarrassment for politicians across the world with videos of speeches and political campaigns getting 10 times more dislikes than likes. On the other hand, people argued on Twitter, that by hiding dislikes YouTube will be suppressing genuine feedback.
In another experiment, YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature that will automatically find all products featured in a video that you are watching and will suggest links related to these products. These links could redirect to e-commerce websites or can even suggest better videos of the same product.
“We are experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products. The feature will appear in between the recommended videos, to viewers scrolling below the video player. The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube. This feature will be visible to people watching videos in the US,” revealed Google in its support pages.

