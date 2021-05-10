YouTuber Rahul Vohra Dies Wife Demands Justice Check Death Reason Age Wiki & Bio Video Clip







Rahul Vohra the young actor who got his main fame from YouTube passed away due to the deadly virus. The actor closed his eyes in Delhi’s hospital after succumbs to the deadly virus. The confirmation of this heart ranching news confirmed by a well-known theatre director Arvind Gaur, who tweeted “Rahul has gone, one of my talented actors won’t appear on the screen again”. He also stated that yesterday we talked and he said “My life could be saved if I got the better treatment. The actor shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka for better treatment but unexpectedly the doctors were unable to save him.

Rahul Vohra uploaded a video through which he was seeking help, he was telling people that there is no gas how can he breathe. In the video, he was asking for better treatment. The actor also took the help of his Facebook account where he wrote that he is positive for the deadly virus and it been 4 days he is not recovering in spite being admitted at the hospital, he also wrote I’m positive for the virus and not recovering in this hospital, is there any hospital where I can get an oxygen bed because the level of my oxygen is consecutively going down. There is no one to look at my house after me.

Jyoti Tiwari Actor’s wife stated that Rahul was not getting the right treatment and as you can see in the clip that he was seeking help to get better treatment, She is alleging the entire medical staff because they neglect the whole situation there. Now she wants justice for her husband. His heart-wrenching video can make your eyes wet and apart from all the unexpected things that ought not to happen, we should focus on the current situation of our surroundings.

In this era when everyone wants to stay safe but somehow we all are out of our houses but the thing we should keep close to our mind is that our life is really mandatory thing and it should be above more than anything. In our perspective, you all should stay safe whether you are at your workplace or home.