Yukon Women’s Basketball beat NC State in double OT thriller to reach Final Four

BRIDGEPORT – For the 14th time in a row, UConn women’s basketball advances to the Final Four.

But it was far from easy.

It was an Elite Eight game for the books showing a season-ending injury and the Huskies’ first overtime game of the season. One team is trying to make history while the other is trying. 1 NC State 91-87 in double overtime in the Elite Eight on Monday to fly to Minneapolis for their 22nd appearance in the national semifinals. The win was Yukon’s first overtime win in NCAA Tournament play history and the first double overtime game in women’s NCAA Tournament history.

