It’s been a wild season for UConn. He came in with high expectations and struggled with injuries throughout the season. Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Nexus-Ododa, Christyn Williams and more have all lost time with injury or illness. But the Huskies are back in the championship game.

With an 11–0 record, Zeno Auriemma has a very good track record in championship games. Can the Huskies win their 12th national title? We’ll find out on Sunday night.

Recap the action from Friday night’s hard-fought Final Four win at Stanford below:

Yukon beat Stanford 63-58

Yukon is…