Yusuf Pathan Test Positive For Coronavirus: After Sachin, Yusuf Pathan also came under the grip of Corona, home quarantine

Yusuf Pathan (Picture Credit-Fb)

New Delhi, March 27: Former Indian cricket crew all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has additionally been hit by the Corona epidemic. He himself has confirmed this by tweeting. Pathan has tweeted and wrote, ‘I’ve been contaminated with Kovid-19 at present. I’ve delicate signs. After this affirmation, I’ve quarantined myself and am taking obligatory precautions and medicines. I urge that each one those that have are available contact with me ought to get themselves examined quickly.

Previous to Pathan at present, former nice batsman of the nation Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) tweeted that he has been caught by Corona. He tweeted and wrote, ‘I used to be always getting examined, in addition to following all the rules, though I’ve been discovered optimistic with delicate signs. All different studies in the home have come unfavourable.

Additionally read- Sachin Tendulkar Check Constructive for Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen apologizes to Sachin Tendulkar, learn right here what’s the complete matter

He additional wrote, ‘I’ve quarantined myself and am additionally following all of the protocols. I’m following the recommendation of medical doctors. Thanks to all of the well being employees who’re taking good care of me and different individuals of the nation.

Tell us that Yusuf Pathan has scored 810 runs in 41 innings at a mean of 27.0, whereas enjoying 57 ODIs for the nation. In ODI cricket, he has two centuries and three half-centuries in his title. Other than this, he has scored 236 runs in 18 innings at a mean of 18.1 whereas enjoying 22 T20I matches for the nation.

I’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19 at present with delicate signs. Submit the affirmation, I’ve quarantined myself at residence and taking all the required precautions and drugs required. I might request those that got here in touch with me to get themselves examined on the earliest. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021

Additionally read- Ben stokes Run Out Controversy: Virat Kohli did this to persuade umpire Nitin Menon, however he did ignor, watch video

Other than batting, he has performed 33 matches in ODIs for the nation, taking 33 wickets at a mean of 41.4 in 50 innings. Other than ODIs, he has achieved 17 successes with a mean of 33.7 in 17 innings of twenty-two T20I cricket.