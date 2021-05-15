Yuti Harshavardhana Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Images

Yuti Harshavardhana Biography
|Name
|Yuti haarshavardhana
|Real Name
|Yuti haarshavardhana
|Nickname
|Yuti
|Profession
|Singer & Writer
|Date of Birth
|18 October 2015
|Age
|16 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated (Music teacher)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Brother: Vardhav (Musician)
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Hometown
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Current City
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Yuti Harshavardhana’s Official Social Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/yuti_harshavardhana_official
youtube.com/channel/UCy9ACvMXiicE72mYR0NILJg
Interesting facts about Yuti Harshavardhana
- She became the semifinalist in the most-watched singing competition show SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13.
- She prefers to do the painting in her leisure time.
- As of May 2021, Yuti earned more than 60k subscribers for her YouTube channel.
- Dr. Vatsala Patil is the name of her music teacher.
- She is a die-hard fan of renowned singer Sid Sriram.
TV Shows
- SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13 – 2021
These are the latest photos of singer Yuti Harshavardhana,