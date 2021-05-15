ENTERTAINMENT

Yuti Harshavardhana Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Images

Yuti Harshavardhana Biography

Name Yuti haarshavardhana
Real Name Yuti haarshavardhana
Nickname Yuti
Profession Singer & Writer
Date of Birth 18 October 2015
Age 16 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated (Music teacher)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Brother: Vardhav (Musician)
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification PG (Statistics)
School Yet to be updated
College Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Hometown Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Current City India
Nationality Indian

Yuti Harshavardhana’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/yuti_harshavardhana_official

youtube.com/channel/UCy9ACvMXiicE72mYR0NILJg

Interesting facts about Yuti Harshavardhana

  • She became the semifinalist in the most-watched singing competition show SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13.
  • She prefers to do the painting in her leisure time.
  • As of May 2021, Yuti earned more than 60k subscribers for her YouTube channel.
  • Dr. Vatsala Patil is the name of her music teacher.
  • She is a die-hard fan of renowned singer Sid Sriram.

TV Shows

  • SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13 – 2021

These are the latest photos of singer Yuti Harshavardhana,

Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana
Yuti haarshavardhana

