Yuvarathnaa 4th Day Box Office Collection Earning Report Puneeth Rajkumar Impressive Start Till Now

One of the most genuine and much-awaited movies named “Yuvarathnaa” recently hit the theatres. Many people went to theatres to watch the complete story of the movie and also give their response. Let us tell you that the movie is a Kannada-language Indian Action Drama film directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The producer of the movie is Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. So, it is interesting to check the total box office collection of the movie because the fanbase is extremely huge before the release date. Now, we will be providing here a total box office collection for all the people who want to know about it.

The movie will be extremely brilliant and many people want to watch the complete story of the movie. The trailer of Yuvarathnaa also got much love and appreciation from the audience because the action and drama in the movie are very genuine and worth watching. If you want to know the names of the star members who work in the movie then the names are given below.

Puneeth Rajkumar as Yuvaraja (Yuva)

Sayyeshaa

Gowda the End

Dhananjay as Antony Joseph

Prakash Raj as Gurudev Deshmukh, Principal

Inspector Azad as Tarak Ponnappa

The release date of the movie is set to 1st April 2021 and now the movie got its grand release in the theatres. The story of the movie is coming with very genuine action sequences and many people love the movie because of the story and the performances of the players. If we talk about the box office collection of the movie titled Yuvarathnaa then the movie is expected to collect 20 Crores on its opening day. So, it will be extremely interesting to watch the total box office collection of the movie. The movie doing extremely well in the theatres and collecting a very good amount of profit.

The makers are very happy after watching the response of the public towards the movie. All the personalities who worked in the movie are extremely superb and able to steal the hearts of fans. It is cleared the movie will be doing more in the upcoming week and days because the fans are very extremely waiting for the movie. Now, Yuvarathnaa got its release in theatres and ready to boost the level of interest among viewers. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting information related to movies and more.