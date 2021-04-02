Yuvarathnaa Kannada full movie download hd 1080p

Yuvratna Kannada Movie Download Available For Free in hindi 480p 720p 360p HD filmywap filmyzilla khatrimaza mp4moviez worldfree4u bolly4u pagalworld

Story of Yuvaratna Kannada film

Arjun joined Rashtrakuta University as an engineering student in the seventh semester. The government-aided college is at risk, with private institutions to tarnish the image of this college. As he attends college and feels as if he is on a mission. But who is he?

After the tragic suicide of a poor but talented student at RK University College, Principal Gurudev Deshmukh (Prakash Raj), fights against the commercialization of education. A corrupt education minister (Sai ​​Kumar), a ruthless rival college chief (Diganta) and RK University Vice Principal (Avinash) try different ways to destabilize Gurudev and his RK University with core values.

But Gurudev is aided by a resilient student named Arjuna (Punit Rajkumar). What is the motive of Arjun and Gurudev standing behind the college? Will he succeed in ensuring that the college recovers its lost glory and eradicates corruption? To know the rest of the story, you have to watch the film in theaters.

Rajkumar’s team has once again ensured that there is a lot of hope on Yuvaratna. The story, which is set on a college campus, tries to give the spotlight on a number of relevant issues, like private institutions trying to make money in the form of education, corruption and even drug abuse. The film has a mix of collective elements with lots of dialogues that try to propagate religiosity. Does this mixture work? It does to a large extent.

Puneet Rajkumar introduces heroism in a dynamic way. He excels in performance and fighting. Prakash Raj once again captivates the audience with his best performance. The production value is lavish and a lot of money has been made since the creation of the KGF franchise under the film’s banner.

The entire story runs as per the convenience of the protagonist. He resolves all issues within the college in one stroke. The chemistry between Puneet and Sayyash has failed to seize. Young beauty is used only for songs and some scenes and nothing more. The climax of the film is very simple and leaves much to be desired.

Apart from the routine and the superficial story, Yuvaratna suffers from massive elevation elements and unnecessary heroism. Each fight was choreographed and used lots of mo-mo shots as if they were hero intro scenes. Adding this, Thaman’s fast background score becomes meaningless.

Director Santosh tried to deliver an important message on the commercialization of the education system in the most commercial way possible. The story and the way it was expressed on screen and even the main characters are very simple.

Except for the patshala song, no song will be remembered by Thaman at the end of the film. Cinematography is neat and translates to grandeur on the big screen. The editor has to be more ruthless in cutting some trivial scenes, especially involving the parents of the students in the second half, as they drag the film into a goalless area.

