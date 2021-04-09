Yuvarathnaa Kannada Movie Review & Rating 2021

Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Review

: Puneet Rajkumar and director Santosh Anandram got together 4 years ago through the film ‘Prince’. The film was also a big hit at the box office. If Puneet was given a break, it would be Bombay Films’ first big hit film. When it was announced that the same ‘Rajkumar’ team would once again make ‘Yuvaratna’, there was great hope. To what extent has Yuvaratne fulfilled that expectation? Here is a complete review of Yuvraj’s cinema.

‘Yuvaratna’ is a film that revolves completely around the education system. Here the hero fights for the existence of government educational institutions. This is the online story. Currently there is the education industry. What are the steps to close government school colleges? What kind of students are there in a college? ‘Yuvaratna’ is about the owners of private educational institutions, politicians who support them, and how they try to cover a government college. The protagonist was eventually rid of all this by 161-minute cinematographer Santosh Anandram.

After delivering mega-hits like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’ and, Prince ‘, director Santosh had the opportunity to put on a commercial story in the third attempt and mix it with some spicy ingredients. But apart from this, it is special to choose a story of social suffering. It is commendable to have a star actor like Puneet Rajkumar, who has tried to plug the education system. Also, they have not forgotten the star image! In addition to adequate fights, punching dialogues and dancing, the script is also excellent. Sometimes they feel like, ‘Wow, this is like,’ This scene needs to be here .. ‘! It seems for the story, as cinema goes elsewhere!

Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Description

Star: Puneet Rajkumar, Sayyesha, Prakash Rai, Dolly Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda

The direction: Santosh Anand

Produced by: Vijay Kirgandur

music: S. Thaman

Photography: Venkatesh Anguraj

Punit Rajkumar has two rendezvous in Yuvratna. He handled both of them very efficiently. College boys watch thrilling scenes. In Puneet cinema, dances and fights are always an attraction. It is also among the youth. Add new steps to the audience’s wow .. ‘This is the first time in Kannada for Saisha, who is seen as a heroine. There is no strength in his character in the film. However, looks adorable. There is an attempt to make Puneet equal in songs.

Prakash Rai in Principal Fighting to save Government College, Dhananjaya cast as owner of private institutions, Saikumar Powerful as corrupt politician! Elsewhere the band of artists is in the youth scene. There are many artists like Achyutkumar, Avinash, Rangayan Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Digant, Sonu Gowda and Aru Gowda. It is fantastic to see so many people in one movie!

