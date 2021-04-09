LATEST

Yuvarathnaa Kannada Movie Review & Rating 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Puneeth Rajkumar: Puneeth Rajkumar to launch a new app soon, fans grow curious about what it could be | Kannada Movie News - Times of India

Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Review

: Puneet Rajkumar and director Santosh Anandram got together 4 years ago through the film ‘Prince’. The film was also a big hit at the box office. If Puneet was given a break, it would be Bombay Films’ first big hit film. When it was announced that the same ‘Rajkumar’ team would once again make ‘Yuvaratna’, there was great hope. To what extent has Yuvaratne fulfilled that expectation? Here is a complete review of Yuvraj’s cinema.

‘Yuvaratna’ is a film that revolves completely around the education system. Here the hero fights for the existence of government educational institutions. This is the online story. Currently there is the education industry. What are the steps to close government school colleges? What kind of students are there in a college? ‘Yuvaratna’ is about the owners of private educational institutions, politicians who support them, and how they try to cover a government college. The protagonist was eventually rid of all this by 161-minute cinematographer Santosh Anandram.

After delivering mega-hits like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’ and, Prince ‘, director Santosh had the opportunity to put on a commercial story in the third attempt and mix it with some spicy ingredients. But apart from this, it is special to choose a story of social suffering. It is commendable to have a star actor like Puneet Rajkumar, who has tried to plug the education system. Also, they have not forgotten the star image! In addition to adequate fights, punching dialogues and dancing, the script is also excellent. Sometimes they feel like, ‘Wow, this is like,’ This scene needs to be here .. ‘! It seems for the story, as cinema goes elsewhere!

Contents hide
1 Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Description
2 Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Twitter Review

Puneeth Rajkumar: Puneeth Rajkumar to launch a new app soon, fans grow curious about what it could be | Kannada Movie News - Times of India

Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Description

Star: Puneet Rajkumar, Sayyesha, Prakash Rai, Dolly Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda
The direction: Santosh Anand
Produced by: Vijay Kirgandur
music: S. Thaman
Photography: Venkatesh Anguraj

Punit Rajkumar has two rendezvous in Yuvratna. He handled both of them very efficiently. College boys watch thrilling scenes. In Puneet cinema, dances and fights are always an attraction. It is also among the youth. Add new steps to the audience’s wow .. ‘This is the first time in Kannada for Saisha, who is seen as a heroine. There is no strength in his character in the film. However, looks adorable. There is an attempt to make Puneet equal in songs.

Prakash Rai in Principal Fighting to save Government College, Dhananjaya cast as owner of private institutions, Saikumar Powerful as corrupt politician! Elsewhere the band of artists is in the youth scene. There are many artists like Achyutkumar, Avinash, Rangayan Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Digant, Sonu Gowda and Aru Gowda. It is fantastic to see so many people in one movie!

Yuvaratna Kannada Movie Twitter Review

Disclaimer – dailynews24 does not in any way aim to promote or condemn piracy. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The purpose of this page is to inform the general public about theft and encourage them to be protected from such acts. We request you not to encourage or engage in any form of piracy.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
827
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
825
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
793
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
770
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
763
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
716
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
698
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
649
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
649
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top