Yuvarathnaa Movie Download: Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumars’ upcoming film Yuvarathnaa is all to release in theatres on 1st April 2021. It is directed by Santhosh ananddram and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur on banner Hombale Films. it was shot in both Kannada and Telugu languages.

The music for this film is composed by S. Thaman. The popular actress Sayyeshaa is pairing with Puneeth Rajkumar in this film. It features Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Yuvarathnaa Movie Download Leaked Online on Tamilrockers

Puneeth Rajkumars’ action thriller film Yuvarathnaa is going to be released in theatres on 1st April 2021. The movie trailer has already been released a few days ago. Punith Rajkumars’ fans are eagerly waiting for the movie Yuvarathnaa release. Yuvarathnaa film is going to compete with other big stars films including veteran actor Nagarjunas’ Wild Dog, Gopichands’ Seetimaarr. It’s obviously a clash among these three films at the box office. Let’s wait and watch which film is going to be successful at the box office.

Yuvarathnna Movie Cast and Crew Details:

Movie Name Yuvarthnaa (2021) Genre Action Drama Director Santosh ananddram Producer Vijay Kiragandur Music Director S.S.Thaman Cinematographer Venkatesh Anguraj Editor Jnaanesh B Matad Cast Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj and many others Ratings 2.5/5

Yuvarathnaa film is going to be released in both Kannada and Telugu languages. Yuvarathnaas’ film trailer was released a few days ago. It highlights loopholes in the current education system and how educational institutions are corrupted by politicians and several stakeholders.

This film, as per the latest source, was leaked on the popular pirated Tamilrockers website. It’s no surprise that now all the latest films are leaked on popular movie websites even before they hit the theatres and OTT platforms. Piracy has been one of the serious challenges filmmakers are facing ever since the internet was born. Though several pirated movie websites are banned in India by Indian Govt, yet few more websites are working towards movies and make them available for users to access.

Puneeth is back with the action thriller film Yuvarathnaa. It is outright action and romantic film. Let’s watch this film in theatres with the whole family. Many of us tend to watch movies on OTT platforms as we get annoyed going to theatres and watch films. Moviemakers are planning to premiere this film on OTT after theatrical release.

The audience, therefore, can wait for few more days to watch it on the OTT platform. As more and more websites are emerging, it’s not new to watch the latest films on websites. This causes a huge loss to movie makers. Therefore, users must abstain from watching pirated movies. Those who circulate films will be punished severely and penalized up to 3 lakhs.

Disclaimer: Big “NO” to Piracy

Tollywood Buzz does not encourage the people to download pirated contents on their devices. Also, it shares important information about piracy and create the awareness to stay away from downloading the pirated contents. Instead, the shared content will be helpful to the people to stay away from piracy.

Piracy is not encouraged and everyone is requested not to engage in any form of piracy acts.

Also Read: