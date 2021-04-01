LATEST

Yuvarathnaa Movie: OTT release date, cast, satellite rights and digital rights details

Yuvaranthnaa is the upcoming Kannada language movie starring Sayyeshaa and Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie also features Prakash Raj, Sonu Gowda and Dhananjay as a supporting cast. The film is the brainchild of Santhosh Ananddram, the writer and director, while Vijay Kiragandur finances the film under the banner Hombale Films.

S Thaman directs the film’s music director, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Kannada languages. Fans have waited a long time to see the Power Star of the Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, in the lead role.

Contents hide
1 Yuvarathnaa: Movie Details
2 Yuvarathnaa: OTT release date, digital rights and satellite rights details

Yuvarathnaa: Movie Details

The film is currently open in theaters in Telugu and Kannada, as its release date was April 1, 2021. The film highlights several loopholes in the Indian education system where people in herds make money instead of learning to make the world a better place. .

The movie trailer was released on YouTube a few days ago to increase public expectation. The trailer already reveals the film’s critical premise, namely how the corrupt education system functions and what has led to the failure of the foundation of the education system and the students’ need to become better citizens of their country.

Yuvarathnaa: OTT release date, digital rights and satellite rights details

The film has already hit theaters in both Telugu and Kannada languages ​​at the time of writing. Due to the prevailing cases of COVID-19, producers are taking a final call regarding the release of the film on OTT platforms to ensure the film reaches a wide range of audiences. Nevertheless, the date of the premiere of any of the mentioned OTT platforms is not yet known. The information regarding the OTT release date will be updated as soon as the filmmakers confirm this.

Theatrical release date: April 1, 2021

OTT release date: TBA

Satellite rights: TBA

Digital rights: TBA

Both the public and the critics have appreciated Yuvarathnaa. Yuvarathnaa is the foremost example that content is, was and always will be.

