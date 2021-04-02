ENTERTAINMENT

Yuvarathnaa Total Box Office Collection Update Review Ratings| Hit Or Flop

Yuvarathnaa



Yuvarathnaa is an Indian Kannada-language action drama movie that is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and the movie has completed its production in the vision of Vijay Kiragandur with the banner of Homable Films. In this, you will see Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj. Well, the movie has been released on the 2nd of April 2021 and the movie got a very positive and lovely response from the audience.

Yuvarathnaa

If we talk about the story so in Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa you will see some of the jokes on the pandemic that we all have been through. The movie can put you in a strange illusion and it will force you to think that the Coronavirus pandemic is past and that was not the reality in which we are living today. Well, there is much more to know about the movie and no doubt this is also going to hit you all for a six, It has seen already that the show is superhit as we have seen the trailer of this and this must be a hit show as all other Kannada movies that have been released before.

storyline and concept

If we talk about the concept so in this movie will give you a social message with some jokes, well, the message that is trying to be spread by the help of this movie is about education, the concept is trying to say that education is the 1st right of everyone and it is mandatory to be educated but how the education has become business for all and how they are earning with the help of education and earning more. In this, you will get to know how students and their family gets swindle and how many types of business are running with this education scheme, and the movie starts when Puneeth enters in the college as a student and he sees all the bad stuff is going on, and the deep secret is that he is not the student he might be an investigative officer who is trying to unveil all the schemes that should not happen.

As you all know about Puneeth Rajkumar that his most of the movies make everyone feel over the moon, and it is excepted that this will be a superhit movie and if we talk about the director so Santhosh Ananddram has also given such hit shows that create havoc in the heart of all the viewers. Let’s see what happens when the message spreads with the touch of jokes and fun. It is being expected that the movie will witness a decent opening along with satisfactory first-day box office figures. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the entertainment industry.

