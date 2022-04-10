Yuzvendra Chahal should reveal offender’s name who hung him from balcony, says THIS former cricketer | Cricket News

After Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about a near-death experience, many known faces from the cricketing world have put out views on the incident.

Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh has said that Chahal should open up on the matter and tell the player’s name who hung him from 15th floor, during the 2013 IPL season.

Sarandeep, just like many people, believes that the incident is very serious and BCCI should look into it right away.

In his statement, Sarandeep said, “If it happened and Chahal opened up now, then he should also reveal the name of that player who did this to him, this was a very serious matter and BCCI should take a look at this now, a small and an enough cuddling could happen between players but this is a very serious offence.”

“Misfortune can happen with anyone and his hand…