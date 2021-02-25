Zack Snyder of the Dead of the Dead is a unique heist thriller!

Zack snider Known for the grand scale on which he builds his titles. Army of the Dead is one of those films that has a dark vibe, but with a unique twist.

The army of the dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas but awaits a diversion. A group of mercenaries made a huge gamble and entered the quarantine zone for what is the most violent ever.

Army of the dead Jack is a brainchild of Snyder, as he has written and also directed the film. Jack Snyder has always been a visionary when it comes to such projects and DC fans are particularly excited about the Snyder cut which is going to be available soon.

Army of the Dead is built on a whopping budget of $ 70 – $ 90 million and boasts an impressive cast. Dave Bottista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schwiehofer, Nora Arranzer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raul Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garrett Dillahunt play key roles in the film.

Huma Qureshi also has a small role in the film. However the short teaser has not exposed much of the story, which has certainly helped create some anticipation among the audience.

The teaser still has no sight of Huma Qureshi and everyone gets to see Las Vegas in its glamor and splendor, which gradually transforms into a new zone, which begins to spread to its inhabitants after the zombie epidemic.

Army of the Dead will release on Netflix on May 21.