Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ takes home the Oscars’ first fan-favorite award

By ETOnline.com,



1 hour ago



And the Academy Award for Fan-Favorite goes to…”army of the dead, Zack Snyder-Directed zombie action film creates history after winning the inaugural award 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night.

The film first premiered on Netflix in May 2021, and was a hit among gore and zombie apocalypse lovers alike.

Along with the fan-favorite award, Snyder’s “Justice League” was also voted as the most “cheer-worthy” moment in film history, earning him two awards on Sunday’s show.

Along with “Army of the Dead”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Prime Video’s “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello, as well as the indie film “Minamata” starring Johnny Depp.

The award was voted on…