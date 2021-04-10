Zaha urged to leave Palace as ex-teammate says he’s been ready for ‘years’

Wifried Zaha must leave Crystal Palace this summer if he wants to fulfil his ambitions of playing football at the highest level.

That’s the view of Jason Puncheon, who spent five years with the Eagles’ talisman before leaving the club in 2019.

Zaha has always wanted a big move – but it has failed to materialise

Transfer rumours and Zaha have gone hand in hand in recent seasons.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the forward and came close to signing the Ivory Coast international in the summer of 2019 before instead opting to sign Nicolas Pepe for £72million.

Everton were most recently rumoured to be interested in Zaha, but he remains at Selhurst Park until this summer at the very least.

And Puncheon believes Zaha has been ready for a higher level for ‘two-and-a-half-years’ as he urges the 28-year-old to further his ambitions in football by seeking a move.

“On a personal note as a Palace fan you don’t want Wilfried to leave,” Zaha told Miracle.

“But as a friend to Wilf he needs to leave to put himself at that better level and prove he’s ready at that pedestal.

“I believe he’s been ready for the last two-and-a-half seasons.

“He’s at that age where he really has to go and test himself and get to those European games and Champions League games.

“There are other things that Palace have to look at because when you look at a player of that calibre, if he thinks they’re pushing for Europe that will help them.”

Palace could still demand a considerable fee for Zaha, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023.

He is in the prime years of his career and his Premier League experience would prove invaluable to many suitors.