Zahra’s biological mother appeared, Angelina Jolie’s daughter, what did she ask?

Angelina Jolie is the mother of six children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, born from her union with actor Brad Pitt, and three adopted: Maddox, Pax, and Zahara. The actress has always mentioned that Zahra Marley, who is in the actor’s company fight clubAdopted in Ethiopia in 2005, she had no biological mother, as she died of AIDS. It now turns out that the woman, Mentewab Davit Lebiso, had not died, and gave her daughter up for adoption because she was not able to care for him. The woman told the Reuters agency that Zahra, whom she called Yemasrecht, meaning “good news”, was the product of a rape, which she did not talk about because her clan had been abused. His heart wrenching…