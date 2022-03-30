Zaira Nara talks about her crisis with Jacob von Plesene

Model Zaira Nara lives in a crisis with her husband, Jacob von Plesen, because he was the one who took her brother-in-law Mauro Icardi to meet actress Eugenia “China” Suarez in Paris, while her sister Wanda and herself, they Traveling in Milan.

However, Zaira, who was much more secure than Wanda, never spoke publicly about her distress. However, yesterday, they decided to mention the topic in the show Partners of Show, a cycle led by Adrian Pallares and El Tres by Rodrigo Lucich.

Although she agreed to speak, the slogan was somewhat confusing: “I don’t give you the go-ahead to say ‘we’re going through our best moment’, but nothing to go out or announce. There is a time for everything. I’m not saying I’m separated—she clarified—but I don’t know if I…