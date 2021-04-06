“Zak and Christian were giving each other s**t”- Mercedes spot misquote in Toto Wolff recent viral statement | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Zak and Christian were giving each other s**t"- Mercedes spot misquote in Toto Wolff recent viral statement

"Zak and Christian were giving each other s**t"- Mercedes spot misquote in Toto Wolff recent viral statement

“Zak and Christian were giving each other s**t”– Mercedes debunks fake news, as it claims Toto Wolff’s statement was misquoted.

Toto Wolff recently sparked headlines when he apparently attacked McLaren’s Zak Brown and Red Bull’s Christian Horner for reportedly spreading 2022 drivers’ lineup rumours.

His claim “Brown is just like Christian Horner. They just spread nonsense. I don’t give a damn.” This statement by Wolf was a headline paradise but eventually turned out to be a misquoted phrase.

Mercedes stepped in to assert their team principal’s innocence and gave the supposedly right words used by Wolff, which appear to be softer than the previous one.

A Mercedes spokesperson told i: “He said Zak and Christian were giving each other st – not that they spread st.” In the end, both statements exactly tell that George Russell and Max Verstappen will not be paired.

The original source verifies.

Later iNews went onto verify the statement with the source Osterreich, with whom, during an interview, Wolff gave the above statement.

“The line  “die verbreiten einfach S**t”, according to the author, “in German sounds way softer”, meaning the translation is strictly accurate but loses much of the playfulness.” wrote iNews.

Toto Wolff still not hold good opinions.

Even though Wolff’s statement was a harmless phrase, he recently talked about deceiving and unfair behaviour present in the paddock. At the same time, he wants the competition to be full of integrity.

In a recent interview, he even claimed that he lost respect for many of his competitors, as their agenda is pushing new regulations which are intended to slow down his team amidst their reign.

Over here, Wolff directly talked about the new floor regulations affecting the aerodynamics of Mercedes, leading to other teams covering the deficit against them, especially Red Bull’s 2021 car.

