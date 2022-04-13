Zali Steagall slams liberal rival Katherine Daves for hiring ex-husband’s new wife

Warringah MP Zali Stegall has criticized her liberal rival Katherine Daves for recruiting her ex-husband’s wife, high-profile Sydney barrister Bridy Nolan, as a key figure in her campaign to win the seat.

“I think it’s a new low and very counterproductive to actively involve a separate family in an anti-political campaign,” Stegall said. To inform,

Nolan is married to Steagall’s ex-husband David Cameron, a former Olympic rower, and they live outside Warringah Electorate in the Inner West. Stegall and Cameron separated in 2006 and have two children.

Bridie Nolan, Zali Steegel and Katherine Daves. Credit:Middle Photo: Renee Noytarger

Neither Daves nor the Liberal Party would confirm Nolan’s exact role, but she has accompanied Daves in recent events, and the Liberal Party of Seven…