A Zambian doctor has died after attending the World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana, which ended with violent incidents on Tuesday. The Zambia Football Association (FAZ) confirmed this on Wednesday.

Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian doctor who attended the match in the Nigerian capital Abuja as an anti-doping official, served as a medical officer for both the African Football Association (CAF) and the World Football Association (FIFA). “We note that it is too early to go into the details of the cause of his death, and we await a full report from CAF and FIFA as to what exactly happened,” FAZ said. President Andrew Kamanga.

Ghana qualified for Qatar on Tuesday after a nail-biter, in the middle of 90 minutes with Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi. It was a 1–1 draw in Nigeria, while the first leg ended 0–0. Target was the deciding factor on this move.