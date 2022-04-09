Zara Tindall and Camilla look stylish as the royals appear at the entrance ahead of the Grand National. Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV

Zara Tindall, 40, was photographed smiling at the entry while watching runners and riders at the popular horse racing event. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, also paid a visit, and was received by Nicolas Wrigley, president of Entry Racecourse.

Zara was joined by thousands of racegoers as they prepare for the final day of the three-day festival. Rani’s granddaughter looked very stylish when viewed from the stand, she was looking very attractive. The Olympian wore a navy blazer over a high-neck fuchsia blouse. She accessorized the look with round, tortoiseshell glasses and a flat, large-rimmed rose-rimmed navy blue hat and an assortment of…