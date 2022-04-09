Zara Tindall and Camilla look stylish as the royals appear at the entrance ahead of the Grand National. Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV

Zara Tindall and Camilla Look Stylish as the Royals Appear at the Entry Ahead of the Grand National
Zara Tindall, 40, was photographed smiling at the entry while watching runners and riders at the popular horse racing event. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, also paid a visit, and was received by Nicolas Wrigley, president of Entry Racecourse.
Zara was joined by thousands of racegoers as they prepare for the final day of the three-day festival. Rani’s granddaughter looked very stylish when viewed from the stand, she was looking very attractive. The Olympian wore a navy blazer over a high-neck fuchsia blouse. She accessorized the look with round, tortoiseshell glasses and a flat, large-rimmed rose-rimmed navy blue hat and an assortment of…
Read Full News