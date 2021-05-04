ENTERTAINMENT

Zareen Khan’s new film trailer released

Avatar

You must not forget Zarine Khan, who made her mark in Bollywood with Salman Khan. Zarine is yet to be recognized in Bollywood but she is working hard for it. These days Zareen is active in Punjabi industry and has become a Punjabi actor. However, recently the trailer of Zarine’s upcoming film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has been released.

You can see actor Anshuman Jha playing the lead role with him. If we talk about the story of the film, Zarine plays the role of a bubbly girl in the film. At the beginning of the film’s trailer, she says that she wants to go on a road trip one day. She then goes on a road trip with Anshuman Jha. The twist in this story is that Zarin’s character is gay while Anshuman Jha’s character is gay. There is light comedy in the trailer.

The film is directed by Harish Vyas. It is produced by First Ray Films. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9. Recently a song from the film ‘Mashoor Hai Tu’ was released. The song is sung by Adil Rashid. It is written by Saurabh Negi while the music is composed by Oni-Adil. Everyone fell in love as soon as the song was released.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top