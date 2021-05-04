Zareen Khan’s new film trailer released

You must not forget Zarine Khan, who made her mark in Bollywood with Salman Khan. Zarine is yet to be recognized in Bollywood but she is working hard for it. These days Zareen is active in Punjabi industry and has become a Punjabi actor. However, recently the trailer of Zarine’s upcoming film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has been released.

You can see actor Anshuman Jha playing the lead role with him. If we talk about the story of the film, Zarine plays the role of a bubbly girl in the film. At the beginning of the film’s trailer, she says that she wants to go on a road trip one day. She then goes on a road trip with Anshuman Jha. The twist in this story is that Zarin’s character is gay while Anshuman Jha’s character is gay. There is light comedy in the trailer.

The film is directed by Harish Vyas. It is produced by First Ray Films. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9. Recently a song from the film ‘Mashoor Hai Tu’ was released. The song is sung by Adil Rashid. It is written by Saurabh Negi while the music is composed by Oni-Adil. Everyone fell in love as soon as the song was released.