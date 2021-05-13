Zayn Ibad Khan: It was my dream to be an actor, what can be better than learning every day on the job and getting paid for it too?

Zayn Ibad Khan did plays in school and enjoyed performing on stage. His love for acting developed when he was a child and his late father was his motivation, for he always wanted to see Khan on screen. But the journey to Mumbai was not easy at all. After working behind the camera and struggling hard enough without losing hope, the actor finally got his big break in Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik. Thanks to the show, Khan has become a household name.

Looking back, he remembers bagging a part in Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2. “It’s a long story. I was saving money to come to Mumbai to fulfill my dreams but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it. One day I got a call from a producer with whom I’ve worked before as an LP (line producer). So they wanted me to play the lead in one of their ongoing shows. They were planning to replace the lead. They asked me to pack my bags and come as soon as possible. They also arranged for a workshop to get me accustomed for the role and brush my skills,” he narrates the story, before sharing the unexpected that happened next.

He reached Mumbai the next day but things weren’t happening as he was told. About 15 days later Khan came to know that things aren’t falling into place. “I was devastated but promised to not leave Mumbai and get myself working… Sometime later Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 worked out. I think we all need to give things time, be patient and let the almighty lead the way,” he says.

Happy playing the parallel lead in Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2, Khan is enjoying his journey. “I’m learning every second and I’m getting paid for it. What can be better than this? And, my co-stars are like my family. Every moment on the show is special for me, I look forward to shooting. It’s my first show and closest to my heart. Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 isn’t one of those typical saas-bahu sagas. It is an exceptional story. It’s a thriller, very rare on Indian TV, and the twists and turns only make it all the more interesting. All these are the reasons why the viewers love the show,” he adds.

Moving ahead, Khan is looking forward to work in every medium and work on different and challenging roles. He dreams of working with stalwarts in the industry. In fact he wanted to work with Irrfan Khan, for, according to Khan, he was one of the greatest of all times.

“I want to work with every great actor, director, writer… I even want to work with those actors who will make you shiver even while doing a regular scene because they have this amazing talent and screen presence. For me all these will be a learning process,” says the actor, who is also into singing.

Talking about how the lockdown changed him, Khan shares the time he got with himself encouraged him to explore newer avenues. “It taught me how nothing is impossible, you can do anything you want to. I used hear it and read about it all the time, but the realisation happened during the lockdown. Life isn’t a bed of roses, therewith be thorns as well. But you have to enjoy the journey,” he ends.