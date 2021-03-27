ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021-22 Auditions, How to Registration?

Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021-22 Auditions, How to Registration

Zee Bangla is all set to give you a brand new season of the favored Singh and tv actuality present Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Bangla. The registration auditions for the brand new season of the present will kick begin very quickly. so take a look at the anticipated beginning date of the auditions of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021-22 Auditions, Easy methods to Do Registration?

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is likely one of the iconic Singh in a tv actuality present in India. they’ve supplied an enormous platform to all gifted singers throughout the nation. Whereas Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has launched in varied regional languages. Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has accomplished their varied editions. And now makers of the present are gearing up for the brand new version.

The registration and audition can be open for gifted singers above 18 years outdated above. The registrations for the Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 will kick-start in just a few days. So keep tuned with us to get the newest updates from the audition of the singing tv actuality present.

  • The registration type of the present can be obtainable on the Zee5 official web site or you can even obtain the Zee5’s app from the Google Play Retailer and App Retailer.
  • The hyperlink to the registration type can be obtainable on the house web page.
  • Click on on the hyperlink and the registration type will pop up. you have to to fill in all of your private particulars and get in touch with element within the type.
  • Within the final step, add your efficiency video. In case your functions get chosen by the makers of the present they may contact you for the additional course of.

Since we’re in a pandemic, the auditions of the present will happen nearly. The confirmed date of the present just isn’t out but.

Stick round with us to get the newest updates from new TV exhibits. Additionally, don’t neglect to take a look at audition updates of upcoming tv actuality exhibits.

