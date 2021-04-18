LATEST

Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner Name (SRGMP) Grand Finale 18th April 2021 Results Runner Up

sa re ga ma pa grand finale 2021

Essentially the most distinguished and incredible singing actuality present will probably be going to finish its season by giving Grand Finale. Sure, we’re speaking about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Bangla as a result of the present will probably be going to finish the continued season. If we discuss concerning the grand finale then will probably be going to telecast on 18th April 2021 at 7 PM. The present already provides a really real season to all of the viewers who wish to watch one thing attention-grabbing. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Bangla Grand Finale is scheduled for right this moment and everybody ready to observe probably the most distinguished present on its finish.

The present already creates a really big sensation throughout the nation by sharing the promos of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Bangla Grand Finale on social media. The contestants of the present additionally obtained a lot love from the viewers due to their fabulous expertise and excellent efficiency on the stage. Now, the makers of the present will probably be going to offer the shining golden trophy into the arms of 1 succesful and deserving winner. All of the finalists of the present are able to grace the stage with their large entertaining performances. The particular performances of Shankar Mahadevan, KK, Shaan, and Shivmani will warmth up all the stage as a result of they at all times give one thing attention-grabbing to entertain all of the individuals.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Bangla Six Finalists

The names of the six finalists who will probably be going to entertain all the fanbase are given under.

  • Niharika anushka
  • Jyoti
  • Raktim
  • Bidipta
  • Arkadeep

Who Received Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

All of them will probably be going to offer very powerful competitors to one another within the upcoming episode of the truth present. If we discuss concerning the famend judges then the names are Akriti Kakkar, Mika Singh, Srikanta Acharya, and Pleasure Sarkar together with the cognoscente gurus, Raghav Chattopadhyay, Iman Chakraborty, and Maonmoy Bhattacharya. Now, all the fan following simply wish to know the title of the singer who will maintain the trophy and the title of the present.

Allow us to let you know that the winner of the truth present will probably be chosen on the idea of the votes given by the viewers. The upcoming episode of the truth present will probably be going to offering probably the most wonderful occasion on the stage. The makers organized a really lovely second for all of the contestants as a result of they wish to give an unforgettable second to all of the contestants. The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Bangla will probably be introduced by the makers at 7 PM solely on Zee Bangla. So, keep linked with us to know extra data associated to the upcoming Grand Finale of the present.

