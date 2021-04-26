Zee Kananda’s Sathya completes a milestone of 100 successful episodes – TMT

LATEST

Zee Kananda's Sathya completes a milestone of 100 successful episodes

The Kannada tv market’s unconventional present has remained no 1 out there because the launch.

Bangalore, 26th April 2021: Zee Kannada, no. 1 Normal Leisure Channel within the Kannada tv business, celebrates a milestone of finishing 100 profitable episodes of Sathya on 26th April 2021, the highest-rated present within the Kannada tv business from the time of its launch on December 7th 2020. A primary within the Kannada small display business, the place the feeling started a lot earlier than the launch, solely elevated additional with each episode by the day.

Directed by Swapna Krishna together with RR Manufacturing Home recreated a present fine-tuned to the Kannada viewers to supply them with this distinctive content material expertise. An unconventional present that stands true to the model proposition, ‘Bayasid’dha Bāgilu Tegiyōa,’ interprets to “Open Doorways to Prospects,” to encourage viewers, particularly ladies, to take initiatives and rise above circumstances to craft their very own future.

The present has acquired immense love and assist from its ardent followers attributable to its extraordinary storyline of showcasing society the energy that lies with a lady, inside and outside. Scheduled for 9:00 PM, the manufacturing group anticipated a mass attraction with the feminine viewers. Nevertheless, the male viewers caught on quickly after. The heightened curiosity is why the viewers are glued to their screens each weekday at 9:00 PMonly on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

