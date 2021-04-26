LATEST

Zee Kannada’s Mahanyaka to visit homes more frequently – TMT

The dubbed socio-drama titled ‘Mahanayaka Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’ will now telecast from Monday – Friday ranging from April twenty sixth at 6:00 PM with the help of its viewers.

Zee Kannada offered a never-told-before life story within the Kannada GEC house of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar that acquired an amazing response from the Kannada viewers. This launch helped create house for dubbed reveals within the Karnataka leisure market, making historical past within the hearts of Kannada-speaking audiences. The immense love and help from the viewers included their want to tune in to this documentary extra regularly. Subsequently, the channel will now telecast Mahanayaka Dr. B. R. Ambedkar from Monday – Friday ranging from April twenty sixth at 6:00 PM solely on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The viewers relatability issue with Mahanayaka was maximized because it served to be a documentary of important conventional points that sadly live on these days. Zee Kannada’s ardent followers from Karnataka took to celebrating their ardour for the present in their very own palms by designing custom-made t-shirts, putting massive banners in major places, the youthful era embraced their devotion by on-screen telecast, and internet hosting get-togethers for the only real goal of celebrating their love for the present by airing the identical on massive LED screens outside.

The present airing for an extended period will embrace additional partaking highpoints which can be positive to have the viewers on the fringe of their seats.

Proceed tuning in to look at the subsequent steps of Mahanayaka each weekday beginning 26th April at 6:00 PM solely on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

