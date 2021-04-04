Zee Marathi Awards Utsav Natyancha Today’s Episode 4th April 2021 All Performances & Winners List







The most captivating Marathi Award show Zee Marathi Award 2021. It is considered one of the most enticing ongoing show. So, get ready for the all-new episode of the enthralling episode of Zee Marathi Utsava Natayncha. Well, the show is coming up with the vital Marathi celebrities who are in charge of amusing the audience on the small screen. It invited the lead stars of the top notched Marathi television shows. It is entertaining the audience since 2013 and each season of shows have gained much applause from the audience and it is clearly shown in the TRP rating.

Now, the ongoing season of Utsava Natayncha is doing the same. Along with its amazing dance and singing performances keep the audience to the edge. Alongside the humour of the show sustain the swift pace with pristine hysterical act by some of the most tremendous comedians of the Marathi entertainment industry. Recently it comes up with an all-new chapter of the ongoing season. Numerous artists are coming on the stage to captivate the audience. Shreya Budge, Badri Kushal, Tanvi Mundle.

Along with them, we will also experience a wonderful singing performance by the notable singers of the Marathi music industry. All of them are coming up with a spectacular singing performance and will surely leave the awe-inspiring. All the singers gonna cast their cast with the magical voice on the stage of the show. So, witness the breathtaking performance. Nikhil Raut, Dr Nilesh Sabale, and the famous comedian Bhakuda are all set with their comedy act. We suggest grabbing all the sizzling performance of the award show and get amused along with all the marvellous singing performance, ridiculous comedy acts, and energetic dance performances by our beloved stars.

The group singing performance of steals the limelight of the stage with his performance. It is your time to catch the entertainment this Sunday. We suggest you fix your channel on Zee Marathi to grasp all the fun and get entertained along with your family. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Zee Marathi Utsava Natayncha.