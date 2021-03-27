Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Award 2021 Winners, Voting Process & Nominations

Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Award 2021 Voting Course of: Utsav Natyancha Awards premiers on the well-known tv channel – Zee Marathi as a result of the channel might be the one supply of tv leisure for the folks of Maharashtra. This grand award perform is a deal with for tv lovers as a result of this present offers a single stage for all of the actors from all of the TV exhibits. Additionally, to vouch for the love in the direction of the channel Zee Marathi, all of its exhibits have made it to the nominations for this award present.

Due to this fact, the award present will premiere ultimately of March 2021 and you may vote for the TV present you want. Additionally, test who’re the Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Award 2021 Winners and get the nominations checklist.

So, try the main points in regards to the airing of the award present and in addition know the method to vote for Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Award 2021.

Natyancha Awards Nominations Listing

• Maza hoshil Na

Karbhari Laybhari

• Ky Ghadl Tya Ratri

• Agg Bai Sasybai

• Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla

Dev Manus

• Ladaachi Mein Lek ga

• Ratris Kehl Chale Season 3

• Aggabai Sunbai

• Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

• And likewise, Ghetla Vasa Taku Nako

Awards Class 2021 Listing

• Finest-supporting characters

• Finest leads

• Finest Couple

• Finest siblings

• The very best household

• Finest male and a feminine villain

• Finest mom and father

• Finest actor and actress in a comic book position

• Finest title music and lots of extra

Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Award 2021 Winners, Voting Course of

To vote on your favorite present you simply should comply with the easy steps under:

Step 1- You must go to the web site Zee Marathi Web site that’s zma.zee.5.com.

Step 2- then, the checklist of nominated exhibits and characters will likely be seen on the house web page.

Step 3- Therefore, click on on the identify of the present you need to vote for and solid your to vote by clicking on the vote button. Yow will discover the vote choice on the finish of the nomination checklist.

Step 4- cross your fingers and look forward to the award present winner as a result of your vote has been efficiently solid.

Furthermore, The grand award present will begin on twenty eighth march 2021 on Zee Marathi. So, keep tuned on our web site to know extra and keep protected.