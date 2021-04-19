Zee Tamil the leaders in progressive storytelling bring an inspiring new tale of courage & destiny with its latest launch Chithiram Pesuthadi – TMT

Chennai, 19 April 2021: Zee Tamil, one of many main Basic Leisure Channel (GEC) within the Tamil Nadu market, is understood for its thought-provoking and compelling narratives gone on to turn into notable tv classics. The channel is now set to launch yet one more fiction present, to strengthen its unique content material within the afternoon time-band. The present will mirror Zee Tamil’s dedication in direction of progressive storytelling amplified by notable forged picks and a proficient group of technicians.

Chithiram Pesuthadi is a progressive social drama delivering a powerful message {that a} daughter is the same as a son in each means. The ladies-centric narrative of the serial makes an attempt to interrupt down gender stereotypes and form the way in which society thinks about girls’s rights and gender equality. The present can be telecasted on weekdays, from Monday to Saturday at 2:30 PM, solely on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD. Audiences also can benefit from the present at their leisure anytime on Zee5.

Set within the late ’90s, when feminine infanticide was nonetheless prevalent, the present follows the journey of Thangmayil – a hardworking and aspirational lady who goals to turn into an IPS officer to make her father understand the improper he dedicated to rejecting her at start. The character’s journey in direction of attaining this feat kinds the crux of the story. The present may be seen as an ode to the sturdy girls of the ’80s and ’90s, each within the reel world of tv and the true world of gradual social transformation. By way of its novel method, Chithiram Pesuthadi goals to interrupt the shackles of discrimination in opposition to girls and current an inspiring story that has the ability to shift perceptions and usher in a change of coronary heart.

The stellar forged consists of Deepika. R as Thangmayil, Shiv Sathish as Jeeva, Baboos Baburaj as Gurumoorthy, and Jeyashree as Gomathi, amongst others, is bound to go away a long-lasting impression on the viewers with their performances.

Talking on the launch of the brand new present, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP & South Cluster Head, Zee Leisure Enterprises, Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Impressed by the society round us, Chithiram Pesuthadi is a fastidiously crafted story geared toward entertaining viewers whereas throwing mild on a girls’s struggle in opposition to the attitudes and roles imposed by society as she seizes each alternative to show them improper. By way of these compelling narratives, our objective is to go a step additional in bridging the hole between reel and actual, in a means that brings out a constructive change on the planet.”

Watch ‘Chithiram Pesuthadi’ each Monday to Saturday beginning 19th April 2021 at 2:30 p.m. solely on Zee Tamil!

About Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil is the Tamil Basic Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched in October 2008, Zee Tamil gives a wide range of exhibits that cater to the leisure preferences of Tamil audiences the world over. From fiction exhibits to actuality exhibits and discuss exhibits, the channel with its multi-genre choices is extensively accepted because the one-stop household leisure vacation spot. Zee Tamil has created a number of blockbuster exhibits like Mr & Mrs. Khiladis, Junior Tremendous Stars, Dance Jodi Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, whose distinctive and never-seen-before codecs have appealed to viewers throughout age teams. The holistic mixture of content material and programming choices make Zee Tamil one of many fastest-growing Tamil GECs in Tamil Nadu.

Zee Tamil is nicely related throughout all cable and digital platforms. The channel can be obtainable on ZEEL’s digital and cell leisure platform, ZEE5.