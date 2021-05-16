ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Telugu Celebrates 16 Years Anniversary 16th May 2021 Mega Mahotsavam Performances & Highlights

The most awaited Zee Telugu 16 Years celebration # Zee Mahotsavam is ready to take a place at 05:00 Pm on Sunday, numerous people are eagerly waiting for the telecast so that they can watch something precious. The Celebration ceremony seems aesthetically overwhelming, so just in a while, their wait is about to end. So you are going to be witnessed of such amazing performances and all those activities which will not make you feel bored. Because the Channel is organizing it in a grand way, which is looking fantabulous so check the details below.

You will watch Yasaswi’s fantabulous singing performances which will connect you for sure because the makers want to make it grand. Hence they invited him to put four moons on the stage. Because uncounted people love to watch him on the national screen so that they can listen to him. He is blessed with a melodious voice that can easily attract the audience, on the other hand, he has created a strong fanbase already. So his fans are desperate to watch him on the screen.

He will come on the stage along with the entire band and due to their collaboration, he will make everyone astonished. Even all celebrities who are attending the ceremony will lose themself in his soulful voice, in short, he will make them mesmerized. Because a Zee Mahotsav Ceremony matters a lot for them, and therefore he will create an auspicious atmosphere on the stage and among the celebrities along with his uncounted fans, who are desperately waiting for the telecast.

The recent promo has liberated by the makers in which you can watch that how much the ceremony is going to be fantabulous. Because they are done all preparation in a grand way, and another main important thing is that the ceremony is too important for them. Because the channel has successfully completed 16 years, which is literally appreciable even the audience thanks to the channel to provide them super amazing shows. Which entertained them a lot, because shows are the companion of housewives.

Numerous celebrities will come to the ceremony to grace it and they will get appreciation as well because they give us all super hit serials and shows. So you will get the golden chance to watch your favourite celebrity on the national screen, and watch their all activities. From the beginning, the Channel is bestowing all the super amazing programs along with reality shows. So do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.

