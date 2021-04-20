Zee Telugu to premiere complete family entertainer Shaadi Mubarak – TMT

On this essential time, staying indoors is the necessity of the hour. Whereas we observe social distancing to maintain this pandemic at bay, Zee Telugu has a particular shock with rib-tickling rom-com for the ardent followers of Sagar RK Naidu, the notable tv actor. This weekend, Zee Telugu is all set to convey the World Tv Premiere of Shaadi Mubarak on twenty fifth April at 12 PM. Directed by Padmasri and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the movie options Sagar and Drishya Raghunath because the leads.

Madhav Sunnipenta (Sagar RK Naidu), a person who returns to India from Australia looking for the right bride. He hires a wedding bureau that arranges three match-making dates for him, with ladies from three completely different backgrounds. The wedding bureau’s proprietor sends her daughter Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath) to select up and accompany him to those dates. The 2 fall in love throughout this one-day journey, however future has different plans for them.

Did Madhav marry Satyabhama or not? To search out out, tune into Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on 25th April at 12 PM.

