Zee Telugu to premiere complete family entertainer Shaadi Mubarak – TMT

Zee Telugu to premiere complete family entertainer Shaadi Mubarak

On this essential time, staying indoors is the necessity of the hour. Whereas we observe social distancing to maintain this pandemic at bay, Zee Telugu has a particular shock with rib-tickling rom-com for the ardent followers of Sagar RK Naidu, the notable tv actor. This weekend, Zee Telugu is all set to convey the World Tv Premiere of Shaadi Mubarak on twenty fifth April at 12 PM. Directed by Padmasri and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the movie options Sagar and Drishya Raghunath because the leads.

Madhav Sunnipenta (Sagar RK Naidu), a person who returns to India from Australia looking for the right bride. He hires a wedding bureau that arranges three match-making dates for him, with ladies from three completely different backgrounds. The wedding bureau’s proprietor sends her daughter Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath) to select up and accompany him to those dates. The 2 fall in love throughout this one-day journey, however future has different plans for them.

Did Madhav marry Satyabhama or not? To search out out, tune into Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on 25th April at 12 PM.

To benefit from the present, subscribe to Zee Telugu, accessible within the Zee Prime Pack at Rs. 20 per 30 days

To make sure you don’t miss out in your favourite Zee Telugu reveals, select the Zee Prime Pack that features Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu alongside 7 different prime channels Zee Community that cater to the TMT leisure wants of your total household at Rs. 20 per 30 days solely. For additional data, contact your DTH or cable operator.

About Zee Telugu:

Zee Telugu is the Telugu Basic Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched on 18th Could 2005, Zee Telugu was the primary entrant from Zee bouquet to enter South India. Zee Telugu presents varied reveals that cater to the leisure preferences of over 75 million Telugu audiences throughout India each week. From fiction reveals to actuality reveals and discuss reveals, the channel has multi-genre choices and is broadly accepted as the final word leisure vacation spot. Zee Telugu creates distinctive content material by providing fiction reveals with distinctive storylines, state-of-the-art non-fiction reveals & occasions with extraordinary codecs, and acquires satellite tv for pc proper to among the largest Tollywood films enchantment to viewers throughout age teams.

With a balanced mixture of content material and programming choices, Zee Telugu is likely one of the prime Telugu GEC channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zee Telugu is effectively related throughout all cable and digital platforms and in addition accessible on ZEE5.

