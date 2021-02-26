Zee Zombie TheMiracleTech Release Date, Digital Streaming Rights, Story Review

In this post, today we will review Latest update on G Zombie TheMiracleTech release date, digital streaming rights, cast, crew, plot, story review And more are here.

G-Zombie is the latest Telugu film featuring R-Gowra, Divya Pandey and others. Aryan and Dipu wrote and directed the film, while Surya was in charge of Surya Bank in Sai Productions. Apart from Zombie Reddy, it is one of the first Telugu zombie films released on the same date.

The style: Zombie / Horror Digital rights: Amazon Prime Video TheMiracleTech release date: 25 February, 2021

We all know that only a few zombie movies were made in India, while Zee Zombie and Zombie Reddy would be Tollywood’s first zombie films. Zombie Reddy is a big budget film directed by Prashanth Verma and produced by G Zombie on a shoemaking budget. However, the film did well with positive buzz at the box office. We will be exploring G-Zombie this week. Watch and zombify exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, released on Theaters Techwide on February 5, 2021 with positive interactions, has now confirmed that the producers will soon premiere digitally worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. Expect the G Zombie Movie TheMiracleTech on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Zee Zombie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video for US users. Prime Video Indian users can expect the film later this week.

Zee Zombie Cast & Crew Movie Name – Zee Zombie (2021) Genre – Zombie Horror Language – Telugu Release date – 5 February 2021 Directors – Aryan and Deepu Producer – Surya Lead Actor – Aryan Gaura, Divya Pandey Editor – Pavan Kumar V Photography – SR Shekhar Music – Vinod Kumar (work) VFX Supervisor – Pawan VFX Comoju Color worker – U Kalyan Chakraborty Movie Rating – 4/5

story

To reduce the spread of infectious diseases, a medical student named Sara (Divya Pandey) and her fellow students decided to develop an immunization booster vaccine with the approval of their dean. During the entire process, they enlist the help of a doctor named Rudra (Aryan Gaura) and start a case against a convicted criminal. As part of their research, the team injects the vaccine, but until they have an accident, the vaccine fails and the person becomes a zombie. It starts attacking other medical personnel, how does Aryan Kaur behave in this terrible situation and how does she save her team members? He alone makes up the rest of the story.

