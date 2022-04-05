Zelensky accuses Russia of torture and ‘genocide’ after civilian bodies found

Newest:

Canada’s foreign minister says killings in Ukraine’s Bucha city are ‘clearly war crimes’.



Ukraine’s Zelensky met residents in Buka, calling the killings a ‘genocide’, a ‘war crime’.



The Russian foreign minister denies allegations of atrocities in Buka.



The Red Cross says it cannot again reach the besieged city of Mariupol due to security conditions.

Moscow faced a new wave of global insurgency and charges of war crimes on Monday when Russian troops from the outskirts of Kyiv uncovered streets littered with corpses, posing as civilians. Some were deliberately killed at close range.

Images of embalmed bodies in the open or in hastily excavated graves also demanded strict sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff …