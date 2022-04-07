Zelensky Addresses Orchatas – Key Quotes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech at a joint meeting of the Orchatas, where he thanked Ireland for supporting his country.

He said that Ireland has not been neutral on the disaster that Russia has inflicted on his country.

Here are some key quotes:

Volodymyr Zelensky

“From day one, you have been supporting Ukraine and this is a fact.

“You didn’t doubt to start helping us, you started doing it right away and although you are a neutral country, you have not been neutral to the disaster and accidents brought by Russia to Ukraine.”