Zelensky calls for Buka killings to be considered genocide

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the killings by Russian soldiers to be recognized as genocide as he walked the streets of the city of Bucha when the invading troops withdrew.

As locals told reporters about interrogations and executions of civilians, evidence of apparent atrocities found in the wake of a Russian pullback sparked international fury and gained momentum for further sanctions.

“These are war crimes, and the world will recognize it as genocide,” Mr. Zelensky told the media amid a straw of devastated buildings and destroyed vehicles, as he visited Bucha surrounded by Ukrainian forces…