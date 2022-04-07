Zelensky is the first leader to address the Dale during the war.

A president took time off today to address Irish politicians in the midst of an existentialist struggle.

TD and the senator were joined in the Del Room by Ukrainian refugees who had fled the Russian invasion.

Before Volodymyr Zelensky asked Ireland for help, he first called the “facts”.

Russian missiles are targeting places where food, fuel and agricultural equipment are stored.

He told his Irish audience, who were well aware of the famine, that hunger would be Russia’s new weapon of war.

Ukraine’s president said bodies were lying in the streets of the besieged city of Mariupol, where not a single house was damaged.

The same was true in other cities whose names “you may not have heard”.

He mentions the free city of Buka, where Russian war crimes are…